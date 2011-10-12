People Don't Care Enough To Check Whether A Company Is Ethical Or Not, But Will Boycott Anyway

Consumers will take action if they happen to find out that companies have done something wrong, but lots of them don’t care enough to look the info up themselves.



Cone Communications and Echo Research recently released their 2011 Cone/Echo Global CR Opportunity Study, which surveyed 10,000 consumers in 10 countries about corporate responsibility (via Ragan).

Though an overwhelming 93% said that they’re willing to boycott a company for being irresponsible, only 36% said that they actually researched company practices.

Plus, 56% said that they’ve boycotted before, which means that at the very most, only 64% of the boycotters have actually done research.

So are they lazy, or do they just not care? It’s probably a bit of both.

It’s apparent that consumers passively expect ethical behaviour from companies, and if they don’t like what they see (or what they’re told), they’ll do their small part to punish a company. But it looks like most of them don’t quite care enough to actively demand responsibility.

