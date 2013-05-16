Consumers Can Now Buy Things Directly From YouTube Videos [THE BRIEF]

Good morning, AdLand. Here’s what you need to know today:



Google has figured out a way to turn YouTube video views into sales. According to a company blog post, “This new channel gadget will enable shoppers to seamlessly move from browsing how-to videos and featured products to finding which retailers carry them, check availability, compare prices and make a purchase, all with fewer clicks than today.” The first brand to test the purchase-ready video waters is Unilever’s TRESemmé. Now viewers can click on hair and beauty products in YouTube demo videos to buy them from select retailers. This feature is only available on YouTube, though, and doesn’t appear when the video is embedded on other sites.

DiGiorno Pizza — you know, the one that’s not delivery — prompted a long Twitter conversation with a Family Guy writer.

Dr. Dre and Jimmy Lovine are starting a USC marketing program. The rapper and producer contributed $70 million to the school.

Twitter and Foursquare partnered up with National CineMedia, a movie-centric ads agency.

Ad Age looks at Droga5 creative Ted Royer.

The 5-month-and-counting Porsche creative review might finally be coming to a close.

According to a Digby analysis, 70% of retailers now have mobile apps.

