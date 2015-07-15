Consumers aren't interested in buying Apple Cars

The Apple car might not receive a warm reception, even among iPhone owners, according to a Nielsen and SBD survey of 14,000 recent car buyers.

Respondents who owned an iPhone were asked how likely they’d be to buy an Apple car, and the most popular response (47%) was “not likely at all.” Here’s a full breakdown of the responses:

