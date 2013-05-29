Consumers Are Thrilled, Economic Data Is Kicking arse, And The Stock Market Is Going Wild

Everything’s going great!



First of all the stock market.

After wobbling last week, the Dow is surging another 190 points today. HUGE.

Second, consumers are really happy. The latest Consumer Conference Board consumer confidence index just destroyed expectations.

And it’s not just that consumer number, all kinds of US numbers are beating lately.

Richmond Fed manufacturing beat this morning.

Case-Shiller home prices beat this morning.

And last week we had beats on jobless claims, durable goods, and other numbers.

Yes there’s the whole risk of the Fed “taper” out there, but it’s hard to be negative unless you’re just one of those folks who gets knee-jerk negative when other things are good.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.