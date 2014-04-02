Consumers Are Still Waiting For A 'Killer' Wearables App

There has been a flurry of wearables launches in the past year, including the Samsung Galaxy Gear, the Pebble, and the Explorer version of Google Glass. But there’s still a lack of apps in many of these devices’ ecosystems, and way too much platform fragmentation.

Google’s recent launch of Android Wear could help fix the fragmentation problem. Soon, there will be one major platform wearable app developers can build for.

Once developers come on board, the next step is to bring on mainstream consumers. For that to happen, what is still needed is a “killer app”: an app designed uniquely for wearables that will make the devices compelling for still-sceptical consumers.

In a new report from BI Intelligence, we make sense of the current wearable apps landscape, look at why app ecosystems are so minimally stocked, explore the types of wearables that are likeliest to take off, and try to pinpoint a few “killer apps” that could make the devices truly compelling. We also look at the strong potential for Google or Apple to instantly take over the app market.

Access The Full Report And Data By Signing Up For A Free Trial>>

Here is some key information about the current state of wearable apps:

In full, the report:

For full access to all BI Intelligence’s charts, data, and analysis on the mobile industry sign up for a free trial subscription today.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.