Consumers Won't Settle For Cheap, Discounted Products

No matter how thin your wallet is, you’re probably not willing to sacrifice beauty to save. Less than one-fifth of 25,000 respondents from 51 countries say they’d buy cheaper health and beauty products for the price, according to a survey by Nielsen, a global information company.



Meanwhile, 61% chose “good value” over “low price” for any retail products their families may need, meaning a generic brand of bread may get passed over for a loaf of tastier (and possibly healthier) Pepperidge Farm bread.

“Value is not about price alone,” James Russo, vice president of Nielsen’s Global Consumer Insights, said in a statement. “Retailers and manufacturers who offer good values tailored around benefits of the product beyond price will resonate with consumers who continue to look for ways to stretch their money in a tough economy.”

The study found product preference also depends on where the respondents live, with those in Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and North America preferring good value over lower prices, and those living in Africa and the Middle East choosing price over value.

But just because North Americans prefer value over lower prices doesn’t mean that they’re willing to pay full price. In fact, Americans are among the world’s leading coupon-users, followed closely by China and Hong Kong.

We also buy in bulk more than anyone else in the world. According to Nielsen’s chart below, the main reason Americans visit the grocery store is to stock up, whereas a quick trip to replenish products is more popular in other parts of the world.

