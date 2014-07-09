MOBILE AND THE CLOUD: Smartphones And Tablet Apps Have Created New Opportunities For Cloud Services

Cloud computing is a massive market.

BI Intelligence finds that there will be roughly 2.6 billion consumers accessing the cloud in 2014. That’s almost identical to the 2.9 billion people connected to the internet worldwide. That means cloud computing services penetration is already at 89%.

While the cloud audience is mature, activity within the cloud will skyrocket over the next five years, thanks primarily to mobile. It’s precisely the ability to access and consume files and data-heavy media on multiple devices that has helped inflate cloud traffic.

BI Intelligence estimates traffic to the cloud from mobile devices will grow at a compound annual rate of 63% between 2013 and 2018, which is significantly faster than the 22% rate for overall cloud traffic.

In a new report from BI Intelligence, we find that cloud-based apps and media, including social networks and popular music- and video-streaming, will continue to make the cloud sticky for consumers. We define the “consumer cloud” as all services where user data — including emails, posts, files, media, etc. — are stored online on servers and shared with devices upon request, rather than stored natively on the device.

Here are the key points about how consumers are using the cloud:

The report includes Excel charts that can be downloaded and put to use.

In full, the report:

