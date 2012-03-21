The Average Adult American Plans To Shell Out $145 On Easter, Up 11% From Last Year

Consumers are expected to spend some $16.8 billion on Easter this year, a sharp gain from 2011, new data from the National Retail Federation and BIGinsight shows.



The NRF estimates that the average adult Americans (18+) will shell out $145.28, up 11 per cent from last year.

“Though the price of gas is on everyone’s mind, Easter is one of the few holidays some consumers are willing to stretch their budgets, especially because many children look forward to treats and new outfits on Easter morning,” NRF Chief Executive Matthew Shay said.



Below, the breakdown of some of the 2012 expected increases against 2011 spending.

Candy: $20.35, up from $18.55

Clothing: $26.11, up from $21.51

Easter Meal: $44.34, up from $40.05

The increases will push apparel purchases to $3.0 billion across the U.S., with candy sales tallying $2 billion.

Most than half of survey respondents indicated they would shop at a discount store, while four in 10 will head to a department store.

