Here's The Weird Thing: People Are Going Wild For ANYTHING Related To The US Consumer

Joe Weisenthal
shoppers shopping women sidewalk store

Photo: Wikipedia

The market has been a bit wobbly lately, and there’s no doubt that the econ data has been less than impressive.But investors are going nuts for all things consumer these days: That includes super high end stuff, as well as basic consumer stables, and even consumer finance!

That’s the observation from BofA/ML technical analyst Mary Ann Bartels.

In her latest report, she explains here thesis.

American Express is on fire

The whole consumer SPDR ETF is at new highs

Dr. Pepper doing great

Even General Motors has stopped falling

Philip Morris/Altria: doing fantastic

Discover Financial Services: ridiculously strong

And ultra-high ender, Tiffany, doing fantastic

