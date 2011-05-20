Here's The Weird Thing: People Are Going Wild For ANYTHING Related To The US Consumer

Photo: Wikipedia

The market has been a bit wobbly lately, and there’s no doubt that the econ data has been less than impressive.But investors are going nuts for all things consumer these days: That includes super high end stuff, as well as basic consumer stables, and even consumer finance!



That’s the observation from BofA/ML technical analyst Mary Ann Bartels.

In her latest report, she explains here thesis.

American Express is on fire The whole consumer SPDR ETF is at new highs Dr. Pepper doing great Even General Motors has stopped falling Philip Morris/Altria: doing fantastic Discover Financial Services: ridiculously strong And ultra-high ender, Tiffany, doing fantastic

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.