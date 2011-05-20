Here's The Weird Thing: People Are Going Wild For ANYTHING Related To The US Consumer

Photo: Wikipedia
The market has been a bit wobbly lately, and there’s no doubt that the econ data has been less than impressive.But investors are going nuts for all things consumer these days: That includes super high end stuff, as well as basic consumer stables, and even consumer finance!
That’s the observation from BofA/ML technical analyst Mary Ann Bartels.
In her latest report, she explains here thesis.
