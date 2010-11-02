Today Shows How Consumer Spending Has Now Made A Full Recovery

As noted earlier this morning, today’s consumer spending data slightly missed expectations, with expenditures rising 0.2% in September vs. 0.4% expected. However, Mark Perry at Carpe Diem puts the latest figure in historical perspective — real consumer spending has now made a full recovery to its pre-crisis level, with expenditures in real terms hitting $9.349 billion in September:



(Chart via Carpe Diem)

