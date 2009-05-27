Consumer Sentiment Up, Stocks Surge!

SScrew Kim Jong Il and those lousy Case-Shiller numbers. Consumers are feeling beter, once again.



The Conference Board’s Sentiment Index hit 54.9, higher than expected, as all the talk about green shoots and the recovering stock market are helping lift spirits. (Of course, actual retail sales are still awful, so there seems to be a disconnect, but whatever).

So stocks are surging, despite all that geo-global conflict. The Dow is up over 125 poitns and the NASDAQ has gained over 2%. That’s quite a turnaround from this morning, when it looked like all the news was going to tank stocks.

