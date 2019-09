The University of Michigan’s survey of consumer sentiment showed an unexpected bounce in consumer confidence this morning, rising from 56.6 in June to 61.2 in July and comfortably outpacing the 56.4 consensus estimate. This is the highest the figure has been since April.



Graph courtesy Briefing.com

