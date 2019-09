Photo: fromkyviaFlickr

Boom.UMich Consumer Sentiment smashed expectations coming in at 77.5 vs. expectations of 75.5



It’s the best reading in over three years.

The market just made another move up.

The NASDAQ is up nearly 1%.

