University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment came in higher than expected, at 68.2.



The number was an increase of the mid-September number of 66.

Consensus was for a 67.

Markets continue to climb on the news:

Dow up 0.61%

NASDAQ up 0.70%

S&P 500 up 0.68%

