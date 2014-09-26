CONSUMER SENTIMENT INDEX UNCHANGED

Consumer sentiment remains unchanged at a high level.

The University of Michigan’s final confidence index came in at 84.6 in September, which was the same level in its preliminary report earlier this month.

This was a bit lighter than the 84.8 expected by economists. However, it’s up from the August reading of 82.5.

“Gasoline prices have decreased in recent weeks, suggesting consumer confidence confidence should continue to advance from a strong preliminary reading to reach a post-recession high,” Barclays economists said ahead of the report.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.