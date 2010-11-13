Consumer Sentiment Rebounds, Slightly Beats Expectations

Consumer sentiment rebounded off its October low, to 69.3 for the November preliminary number.



It was expected to hit 69, according to a Bloomberg survey.

Last month, the University of Michigan consumer sentiment index for the year bottomed out at 67.7.

Markets have been rebounding off their low open all morning, but this number may be having a positive impact.

Dow down 0.24%

S&P 500 down 0.41%

NASDAQ down 0.28%

