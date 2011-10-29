Consumer Sentiment Of 60.9 Beats Consensus

Photo: the idealist / Flickr

The University of Michigan consumer sentiment reading came in at 60.9, beating the estimate of 58.0.This is up from the prior reading of 57.5.



This comes in contrast to Tuesday’s horrible consumer confidence number, which sharply missed estimates.

Some analysts have noted consumers don’t always do what they say. Consumer spending activity has been healthy, despite the inconsistent sentiment readings.

