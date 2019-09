Headline number: 71.6, that’s a big rise over October’s final 67.7.



Expectations: A slight rise on the preliminary number, to 69.5.

Background: The November preliminary number was 69.3, far below 2010’s high. October’s final consumer sentiment number came in at 67.7, the lowest in 2010.

