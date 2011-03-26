Consumer Sentiment Dives From February To March

Headline: 67.5





Expectations: 68

Analysis: Consumer sentiment in February crushed expectations with a surge to 77.5. This month’s early number showed a sharp March drop to 68.2.

Concerns are rising for U.S. consumers over soaring energy costs, which may explain the sharp drop between February and March.

Don’t miss: Why Bernanke thinks now is not the time for a rate hike >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.