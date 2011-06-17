Consumer Sentiment Slides To 71.8

Headline: 71.8



Expectations: 73.5

Analysis: Expectations were for a slight fall over last month’s 74.3. We got a somewhat bigger fall than expected, suggesting that fuel price concerns aren’t completely out of the consumer’s mind.

Further, it’s likely recent weakness in jobs data isn’t helping matters either.

Not much market reaction to the news, however.



