MISS: Consumer Sentiment Falls To 72.5

Photo: AP
The University of Michigan/Thomson Reuters consumer sentiment reading fell to 72.5.Economists were expecting the reading to decline modestly to 74.8 from a last month’s reading of 75.0.
Stocks, which have already been well in the red, ticked down only slightly.
The Dow is down 115 points.
The S&P is down 12 points.
The Nasdaq is down 24 points.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.