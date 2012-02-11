MISS: Consumer Sentiment Falls To 72.5

Photo: AP

The University of Michigan/Thomson Reuters consumer sentiment reading fell to 72.5.Economists were expecting the reading to decline modestly to 74.8 from a last month’s reading of 75.0.



Stocks, which have already been well in the red, ticked down only slightly.

The Dow is down 115 points.

The S&P is down 12 points.

The Nasdaq is down 24 points.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.