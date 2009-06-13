Consumer Sentiment Disappoints Overly Optimistic Economists

Consumer sentiment failed to live up to the hopes and dreams of economists, whoc had expected an increase to 69.5 on the University of Michigan index released today. The actual number as 69.0, which is an uptick from May’s 68.7.

That continued improvement is a good sign. We’re now at a nine month high. But the fact that economists are still too optimistic is troubling.

