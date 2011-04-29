Consumer Sentiment Comes In Pretty Much In Line With Expectations

Photo: AP
Headline: 69.8Expectations: 70.0
Analysis: The early reading for the University of Michigan Consumer sentiment index came in at 69.6, a slight improvement on March, when the index dove on concerns over rising fuel prices.
Nearly a match on this month’s early estimate, and not at all far behind expectations.
