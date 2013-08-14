Here's The Number That Shows Coalition Voters Are Much More Excited About The Federal Election

Photo: Getty/Stefan Postles

Consumer sentiment among Coalition voters rose a whopping 16.9% in the past year, nearly 6 times more than the improvement among Labor supporters.

Today’s Westpac Melbourne Institute Index of Consumer Sentiment found that sentiment among Coalition voters had jumped from 78.5 last August to 91.8 this month.

Although the improvement among Labor supporters was less marked, Labor supporters remained more optimistic than Coalition voters in general, with an August consumer sentiment reading of 126.9 compared to 123.1 last year.

Coalition supporters were slightly more pessimistic in August than July this year, with the sentiment index falling 1.4%, compared to a 12.5% month-on-month improvement among Labor voters.

From August last year, the sentiment of coalition voters is up 16.9%, while ALP voters’ confidence is only up 3%, according to the report.

