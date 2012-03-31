BEAT: Consumer Sentiment Jumps To 76.2

Photo: Courtesy of Michigan

The Reuters / University of Michigan consumer sentiment reading jumped to 76.2 in March, up from 74.3 last month.Economists were looking for a much more modest increase to 74.5.



This was welcome news as the impact of high gas prices on the U.S. consumer continues to be one of the biggest risks to the economy.

The markets didn’t react materially to the news. However, all three major U.S. equity indices remain in the green.

The Dow is up 38 points. The S&P 500 is up 4 points.

