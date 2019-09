Photo: Daniel Goodman / Business Insider.com

The University of Michigan consumer sentiment reading came in at 64.1.Economists were expecting the reading to rise to 64.6, from a prior reading of 64.2.



The miss was modest, but it certainly didn’t help the stock markets, which continue to trade near their lows of the morning.

