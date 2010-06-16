Consumer Demand Should Have Bottomed By Now... But It's Still Collapsing

Consumer demand continues to deteriorate in 2010, despite the current economic rebound, according to a leading indicator managed by the Consumer Metrics Institute.



2010’s deterioration looks strange relative to recent downturns in consumer demand in that it ‘should’ have formed a bottom by now:

Consumer Metrics Institute:

The 2010 event has now gone on for nearly 150 days without forming a bottom. The 2006 event had already completely ended by the 110th day, while the much more severe 2008 event had at least formed a bottom by the 120th day. In contrast the downward slope of the 2010 event increased after passing the 140th day.

The 2010 event has now passed the 2006 event in terms of maximum level of contraction. In 2006 our ‘Daily Growth Index’ bottomed at a year-over-year contraction rate of -2.28% on August 25th. On June 10th, 2010 our ‘Daily Growth Index’ dropped below that level for the first time during the current slowdown.

The leading indicator above is constructed using “consumer interest in major discretionary purchases. These typically include such items as automobiles, housing, vacations, durable household goods and investments. Not included would be expenditures that are more or less automatic, relatively minor and/or non-discretionary, such as groceries, fuel or utilities.”

Thus the chart above shows the trend for major discretionary purchases, not life’s daily necessities. We’d love to see confirmation of this trend for consumer discretionary activity elsewhere.

