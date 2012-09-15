Most Uninsured Americans Would Rather Be Sick Than Fill Prescriptions

Forget foreclosure, eminent layoffs, or crumbling retirement funds.



“Paying for medical bills and medication remain the most severe financial issues Americans face,” according to the second annual Consumer Reports Index.

And it’s not just seniors who are hurting. Uninsured people under age 65 were among those “hit hardest” this year, the report says, and were “almost twice as likely to report having financial trouble than people with insurance.”

What’s disturbing about the report is just how willing consumers are to give up necessary medical treatment in order to keep food on the table and a roof over their heads.

Here’s a telling chart from the report:

Photo: Consumer Reports

DON’T MISS: Why you should think twice before buying drugs online >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.