Here's The Trick Consumer Reports Plays On Unsuspecting Visitors At Its HQ

Photo: By ifindkarma on Flickr

People are easily fooled, and that’s something that consumer advocacy magazine Consumer Reports has always looked to help remedy.In a recent post referring to folks being duped by a fake taste test on Jimmy Kimmel’s show, Chris Morran, deputy editor of the Consumerist, shared a great anecdote about what Consumer Reports does during tours of its offices.



It’s the Jell-O test — from the Consumerist:

During tours of the Consumer Reports offices, the folks in the sensory lab like to pull this sort of test on unsuspecting people by having them sample Jell-O of different colours but all the same flavour. Inevitably, the colour of the food tricks many subjects into believing there are differences in the taste.

What this does is showcase the power of “suggestion.”

They’re pretending that they can taste a difference in the Jell-O because they believe that there must be a difference.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.