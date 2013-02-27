Consumer Reports Trashes Ford In Its New Brand Ranking

While Consumer Reports liked the C-Max, it gave Ford a score of 51/100.

Photo: Ford Motor Company

Consumer Reports released its annual “brand report cards” this afternoon, and the news is not good for Ford.Of the 26 brands scored, Ford was ranked 23rd, scoring 51 out of 100. Its luxury brand, Lincoln, came in 24th, with a 50.



Scores were calculated based on Consumer Reports road tests and reliability data; brands were only considered if the magazine had test and reliability data for at least three of its models (so no Jaguar, Land Rover, Porsche, Smart, or Mitsubishi).

The winners are Lexus, Subaru, and Mazda, which scored 79, 76, and 76, respectively.

All of the top seven ranked brands are Japanese, while Detroit struggled. General Motors’ Cadillac scored a 63; Chevrolet and GMC each received a 58.

Chrysler had a 52; its Dodge brand had the worst score, a 46.

While Consumer Reports called Ford’s C-Max and Fusion hybrids “impressive,” it complained that the MyFord Touch and MyLincoln Touch “infotainment” systems are difficult to use, and that some models are marred by “unrefined” transmissions.

See the full rankings on Consumer Reports.

