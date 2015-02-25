Consumer Reports says these are the best cars of 2015

Every year, Consumer Reports and its team of expert evaluators test and scrutinize virtually every car sold in the United States. Out those cars, there are a select few that stand above the rest and join the vaunted group of vehicles known as Consumer Reports’ Top Picks.

To become a Top Pick, a car must excel at the publication’s track tests, offer average or better reliability and perform effectively in government or industry crash tests.

For 2015, Consumer Reports has selected 10 cars ranging from an environmentally friendly hybrid to a family minivan. Of the 10 cars selected, six come from Japanese manufactures, three come from American firms and one hails from Germany.

So here they are, Consumer Reports’ Top Picks of 2015.

Best Compact Car: Subaru Impreza Price as tested: $US21,345 Why it's on the list: In a segment filled with bigger names and even bigger reputations, the Subaru Impreza manages to take the top spot on the list with a strong overall package. The publication was impressed by the Impreza's great interior, quiet ride, strong handling, and value for money. Best Midsized Sedan: Subaru Legacy Price as tested: $US24,837 Why it's on the list: Like its Impreza sibling, the Legacy also bested some of the most popular cars in the business to become a Top Pick. Consumer Reports found the Subaru to offer a quiet and comfortable driving experience, along with the best ride quality in the segment. Best Large Car: Chevrolet Impala V6 Price as tested: $US39,110 Why it's on the list: 'The Chevrolet Impala is a proof that General Motors can still build a great family car, ' Consumer Reports automotive content specialist Mike Quincy told Business Insider. In fact, '(the)Impala humbles the Toyota Avalon and even the Lexus ES 350' Consumer Reports wrote. That's truly high praise. The publication also praised the big Chevy for its comfortable ride, responsive handling, and great value for the money. Best Luxury Sedan: Audi A6 Price as tested: $US56,295 Why it's on the list: The Audi A6 earned praise from Consumer Reports for having one of the finest interiors in the business. In addition, the publication loved the A6's nimble handling, great powertrain, and world-class fit and finish. Best Green Car: Toyota Prius Price as tested: $US29,230 Why it's on the list: For the 12th year in a row, the Toyota Prius has been selected as a Consumer Reports Top Pick. CR praised the Prius for its fine combination of affordability, great fuel economy, smart packaging, and blue-chip reliability. Best Sports Sedan: Buick Regal Price as tested:$US34,485 Why it's on the list: Consumer Reports simply loved the Buick Regal and its Teutonic roots. The German Opel Insignia-based Regal strikes 'a perfect balance between comfort and sportiness,' Quincy said. 'The Regal's suspension offers great control, while its engines offer strong performance.' Best Minivan: Honda Odyssey Price as tested:$US38,055 Why it's on the list: 'The Odyssey rides and handles better than some family sedans; it's actually enjoyable to drive,' Consumer Reports wrote. The publication went as far as calling the Odyssey the best car made by Honda. That's impressive considering the carmaker is also responsible for industry titans, such as the Accord, Civic, and CR-V. Best Small SUV: Subaru Forester Price as tested: $US26,814 Why it's on the list: With the Forester, 'Subaru has nailed the recipe of combining practicality, safety, fuel economy, value, and interior accommodations,' Consumer Reports wrote. What more is there to say. They really love this car. Best Midsized SUV: Toyota Highlander Price as tested:$US38,981 Why it's on the list: The Toyota Highlander offers all of the utility and user friendliness of a minivan and a more mach package, Consumer Reports said. The publication also praised the Highlander for its smart interior packaging and capable handling. Best Overall: Tesla Model S Price as tested: $US89,650 Why it's on the list: For the second year in a row, the best car in the world -- according to Consumer Reports -- is the Tesla Model S. In fact, the Tesla remains the highest-rated vehicle in the history of the publication, with a road-test score of 99/100. 'The Model S is a technological tour de force, a high-performance electric vehicle with usable real-world range, wrapped in a luxury package,' Consumer Reports wrote. Bonus: No trucks this year. As many of you may have noticed, Consumer Reports did not name a Top Pick for the pickup truck segment. According to the publication, this is because of the available pool of vehicles to select from was simply too shallow. The Chevrolet Colorado (pictured here), GMC Canyon, and Ford F-150 are so new that CR simply don't have enough data to judge the trucks. The RAM 1500 and the Chevy Silverado were disqualified due to poor reliability. Although the RAM 1500 and the Silverado both performed well on the publication's road test, the trucks suffered a series of reliability issues that range from infotainment malfunctions to transmission and drivetrain problems, Consumer Reports Quincy told Business Insider. Here are Consumer Reports' picks for best cars made in America... DON'T MISS: Consumer Reports Says That These Are The 10 Best Cars Made In America



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.