CONSUMER REPORTS: These Are The Only Tissue Brands Worth Buying

Caught a cold but don’t want to chafe your face? The two best tissues out there are Puffs Ultra Soft & Strong and Kleenex Lotion Aloe & E, according to Consumer Reports.



The Puffs & Kleenex “blew away” the competition with an unusual combination of sturdiness and softness. The Puffs received a score of 87 out of 100 on the Consumer Reports scale, and the Kleenex received an 81. The latter was also deemed a Consumer Reports “Best Buy.”

CR ran tests on 18 different types of facial tissue to evaluate their overall performance, evaluating both 2 and 3-ply products. Human hands determined the relative softness of each tissue while a machine was used to test tissue strength in terms of flexibility and resistance to tearing or stretching.

Here are the top five tissue brands and scores:

1. Puffs Ultra Soft & Strong: 87/100

2. Kleenex Lotion Aloe & E: 81/100

3. Puffs Plus Lotion: 75/100

4. Kleenex Ultra Soft: 73/100

5. Puffs Basic: 71/100

