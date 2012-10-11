Actually, Android Phones Have The Same Camera Problem Everyone Says The iPhone 5 Has

Photo: Business Insider

Several iPhone 5 owners have been complaining of an eerie purple haze effect that shows up when photos are taken in certain lighting conditions.A lot of people freaked out, prompting Apple to publish instructions on how to avoid the purple haze in your photos.



But as we said when the purple haze was first discovered in iPhone 5 photos, this is a common problem with many digital cameras, especially those found in smartphones. Consumer Reports backs up the assertion by testing the iPhone 5 camera against two top-tier Android phones, Samsung’s Galaxy S III and Motorola’s Droid Razr Maxx.

In the tests, all three phones showed the purple haze effect when photos were taken in the same lighting conditions. Consumer Reports also found the iPhone 4S camera’s photos displayed a purple haze.

In short, the only way to get rid of a purple haze on your smartphone’s photos is to adjust the lighting conditions.

