Consumer Reports Has An Amazing Deal For Anyone Who Wants A Sweet New Car

A 2012 Audi TT Roadster is on sale for a discount.

Photo: Audi

For its car reviews, Consumer Reports actually buys the vehicles it tests.Usually, once a car has been tested, it is sold to a Consumer Reports employee, or traded in for a new vehicle. But now the magazine has four convertibles it does not need, and it is offering them to the public.



And that offer is amazing for anyone who wants to own a Audi, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, or Porsche.

First of all, these cars are nearly brand new; all have fewer than 10,000 miles on the odometer. Plus, you know exactly what you are getting: All you have to do is read the review.

Second, the consumer-oriented magazine is knocking $10,000 off the sticker price for each car.

And third, whoever buys a car will get a tour of the magazine’s facilities, plus a few laps on its test track in the new ride.

There’s only one catch: Only four cars are up for sale, so interested buyers should move quickly.

Here’s what’s for grabs:

2012 Audi TT 2.0 TFSI quattro S-Tronic (automatic)

Asking price: $36,500

MSRP: $45,300

Approximate miles:6,600

2012 BMW Z4 sDrive28i (manual)

Asking price: $45,000.

MSRP: $55,225

Approximate miles: 8,400

2012 Mercedes-Benz SLK250 (manual)

Asking price: $39,500

MSRP: $48,045

Approximate miles: 8,500

2013 Porsche Boxster (manual)

Asking price: $48,000

MSRP: $59,600

Approximate miles: 7,000

To summarize: New, reliable German convertible. Major discount. And free time on the track.

