Consumer Reports Has An Amazing Deal For Anyone Who Wants A Sweet New Car

For its car reviews, Consumer Reports actually buys the vehicles it tests.Usually, once a car has been tested, it is sold to a Consumer Reports employee, or traded in for a new vehicle. But now the magazine has four convertibles it does not need, and it is offering them to the public.
And that offer is amazing for anyone who wants to own a Audi, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, or Porsche.
First of all, these cars are nearly brand new; all have fewer than 10,000 miles on the odometer. Plus, you know exactly what you are getting: All you have to do is read the review.
Second, the consumer-oriented magazine is knocking $10,000 off the sticker price for each car.
And third, whoever buys a car will get a tour of the magazine’s facilities, plus a few laps on its test track in the new ride.
There’s only one catch: Only four cars are up for sale, so interested buyers should move quickly.
Here’s what’s for grabs:
2012 Audi TT 2.0 TFSI quattro S-Tronic (automatic)
Asking price: $36,500
MSRP: $45,300
Approximate miles:6,600
2012 BMW Z4 sDrive28i (manual)
Asking price: $45,000.
MSRP: $55,225
Approximate miles: 8,400
2012 Mercedes-Benz SLK250 (manual)
Asking price: $39,500
MSRP: $48,045
Approximate miles: 8,500
2013 Porsche Boxster (manual)
Asking price: $48,000
MSRP: $59,600
Approximate miles: 7,000
To summarize: New, reliable German convertible. Major discount. And free time on the track.
