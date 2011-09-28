THE DEBATE: To Buy Or Not To Buy A Used Car

Photo: offleaseonly via flickr

Used cars have become rare commodities as value-conscious consumers hold onto their rides, which in turn is making it harder for dealerships to find used cars at decent prices.”Average selling prices continued to climb, as the tight supply of late-model used vehicles increased our acquisition costs compared with the prior year,” Carmax explained in a recent announcement.



But despite higher prices, Consumer Reports says late-model used cars are often the best deals, and consumers should try to find one if they can.

The company argues that used cars have already taken the biggest hit in depreciation, but still have a lot of miles left in them—unlike a new car which tends to lose about 64% of its retail value within the first five years.

However, Kelley Blue Book, an auto valuation company, disagrees. In an interview with Business Insider, Juan Flores, director of vehicle evaluation, said new cars are the better investment:

“Kelley Blue Book believes that a used car purchase is still a good investment—you’re able to save a little, but the issue here is a supply one. Used car vehicles have increased so much in prices due to limiting inventory so now used and new cars are almost at the same prices.”

If consumers are in the market for a car, they should consider how their credit score will impact its financing. Most banks view new vehicles as less risky than used ones, so you could very well end up with a better deal, Flores added.

The bottom line: Know what you’re looking for. If you can afford a little more and have a decent job, Flores said, then a new car might be a good option.

Here are Flores’ other reasons for buying a new car:

New car warranties provide more protection.

Good credit offers more vehicle options. There are many fuel-efficient vehicles, with some averaging 40 miles per gallon on the highway.

You can customise a new vehicle whereas you more or less have to settle for a used one.

New cars mean paying higher premiums, but you can get more advantages. For example, a Ford Fiesta usually comes at $159 per month after a down payment.

“At the end of the day, 99% of us are emotional creatures and there’s an emotional aspect in buying a new car,” Flores said. “People feel proud that they can afford a new car. But remember, the minute you drive that vehicle off the lot, it will depreciate at least by 10%.”

