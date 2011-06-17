Consumer Reports: Nook Beats The Kindle

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider

Here’s some huge news in the e-reader wars.For the first time, Consumer Reports has ranked the Nook above the Kindle.



The new Nook Simple Touch, which launched this month, has an E-Ink display with touch input. It doesn’t rely on a physical keyboard like the Kindle, and has better battery life and page turn rate.

The caveat: The Nook only beat the current Kindle by one point in Consumer Reports’ rankings. It beat other Kindles by a margin of four or five points.

Amazon will likely release an updated Kindle this year, along with two rumoured tablets, so we doubt Nook’s lead will last long.

