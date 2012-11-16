Even Consumer Reports Loves The Tesla Model S

The Tesla Model S has been heaped in praise lately, awarded as Car of the Year by Motor Trend magazine, Automobile Magazine, and Yahoo! Autos. Now, even Consumer Reports has joined in.



The independent, consumer-oriented magazine has given the Tesla Model S an initial review, and it’s almost all good. In a short video, auto engineer Tom Mutchler explains the basics of the electric car, and goes over a list of pros and cons.

He notes the “sleek styling” and the 17-inch touch screen’s “fantastic” graphics and instant response. Mutchler is nearly ecstatic over the car’s performance, which he calls “stunning,” especially its “fantastic” and “addictive” acceleration.

The list of cons is shorter, and focuses on minor issues: Tesla “might have gone too far” by putting all of the car’s controls on the screen, and the door handles are “fussy.” Mutchler mentions charge time and range as drawbacks to electric vehicles in general.

Overall, he says, “We were really impressed.”

Consumer Reports based this first, preliminary review on a car provided by Tesla; it will later buy a car and test it more fully on its own track.

Watch the video review:



