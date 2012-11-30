Consumer Reports Ranks AT&T As The Worst Carrier

Photo: Flickr / Jason-Morrison

In Consumer Reports’ annual report on cell phone carriers, AT&T has once again ranked the lowest in customer satisfaction.Verizon had the best rankings, far exceeding the other three major carriers in most categories like call quality, texting, data, and customer service.



But AT&T did receive the best rankings for its 4G LTE service, even though its offered in fewer cities than Verizon’s LTE network.

The Consumer Reports rankings come from customer surveys.

