Consumer Reports is pulling its recommendation of Tesla's Model S

Tesla’s Model S may be running into some trouble.

Consumer Reports published its annual auto reliability report Tuesday, but for the first time, Tesla’s Model S scored “worse than average” when it comes to auto predictability.

As a result, Consumer Reports pulled its recommendation for Tesla Model S.

Auto predictability is the measure of whether or not you can trust things in your car to work properly.

Some of the issues consumers reported included small things like a squeaky and leaky sun roof. But other issues were more extreme, including charging issues and problems with the electric motor, according to the report.

Consumer Reports said it received about 1,400 survey responses from Model S owners who shared detailed information about the issues they were experiencing.

“From that data, the Tesla Model S earns a worse-than-average predicted reliability score. The main problem areas are the drivetrain, power equipment, charging equipment, center console, and body and sunroof squeaks, rattles, and leaks,” Consumer Reports in a statement.

Less than two months ago, Consumer’s Reports gave the Tesla Model S P85D a perfect score for the best performing car it had ever tested. However, its predicted reliability is another matter, Mark Rechitin of Consumer Reports said.

Tesla gave Business Insider the following statement about the report:

“Consumer Reports also found that customers rate Tesla service and loyalty as the best in the world. Close communication with our customers enables Tesla to receive input, proactively address issues, and quickly fix problems. Over-the-air software updates allow Tesla to diagnose and fix most bugs without the need to come in for service. In instances when hardware needs to be fixed, we strive to make it painless.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.