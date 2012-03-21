CONSUMER REPORTS: The New iPad Runs Up To 12 Degrees Warmer Than iPad 2

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider

Consumer Reports tested recent complaints that the new iPad was heating up today. The results: the new iPad runs up to 12 degrees warmer than the iPad 2. In its tests, Consumer Reports measured the new iPad running as high as 116 degrees.



A Consumer Reports spokesman just appeared on CNBC to discuss the new report. He said the temperatures recorded aren’t enough to harm the new iPad and are often cooler than many laptops.

You can read the full report here.

