Unpopular Policies Land Delta And Spirit On Consumer Reports' 'Naughty List'

Consumer Reports just released is 2012 “Naughty or Nice” list, which highlights policies by various companies that are especially commendable or unimpressive.Spirit Airlines was among the 10 “naughty” companies, criticised by Consumer Reports for charging fees for just about everything.



The independent, consumer-oriented magazine focused in particular on the recently-introduced $100 fee to place a carry-on in the overhead compartment, for passengers who wait until boarding time to pay.

Delta secured a spot on the naughty list for offering a Consumer Reports reporter a flex fare for $737: “Trouble is, our reporter’s super-saver fare was just $248, so Delta was tripling the price to make it refundable. Gee thanks.”

BMW was criticised for not including a spare tire or jack with recent cars: Its run-flat tires can stand up to punctures, but a blowout now requires calling a tow truck.

The only automaker or airline on the nice list was Honda, applauded for making rearview cameras standard equipment on nearly all of its 2013 models.

The naughty and nice lists were compiled based on recommendations from Consumer Reports staff and Facebook fans.

