Consumer Reports Still Hates The iPhone 4

Consumer Reports is reiterating that it does not recommend the iPhone 4 in light of Apple ending its free case program.If iPhone 4 owners have antenna problems, they can still get an free case, but they have to call Apple Care and explain their problems. Because Apple is making users jump through a hoop to get the free case, Consumer Reports says it still won’t recommend the phone.



But putting the onus on any owners of a product to obtain a remedy to a design flaw is not acceptable to us. We therefore continue not to recommend the iPhone 4, and to call on Apple to provide a permanent fix for the phone’s reception issues.

Consumer Reports would recommend the phone, it said in July, if Apple offered a permenant solution.

Consumer Reports was one of the key players in Antennagate. When it declared the iPhone 4’s antenna to be faulty, it sent the whole controversy over the edge. (It’s one thing to be criticised by Gizmodo, it’s quite another to be criticised by Consumer Reports.)

For the most part, the controversy has died down. Will it pop back up now that it’s months later, and the public has moved on?

