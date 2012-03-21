Apple Will Sell Millions Of iPads, Regardless Of Consumer Reports' Latest Claims

Consumer Reports is back at it.



This time it tested one new iPad and found it to be slightly warmer than expected when playing Infinity Blade.

The money quote from Consumer Reports: “When it was at its hottest, it felt very warm but not especially uncomfortable if held for a brief period.”

Doesn’t sound that bad.

Apple has already responded to the complaints by saying people who think the iPad is too hot can take it back.

Still, this dumb controversy will probably continue for a few days because anything that’s wrong with Apple is interesting.

The last time Consumer Reports set its sights on Apple was over “Antennagate.” Remember when the iPhone 4 was supposedly losing its signal if you squeeze it in the corner like you were trying to strangle it?

How did that work out?

Well, Apple went on to sell a record number of iPhones, and hardly anyone had any real complaints about it.

History is going to repeat itself with this warming controversy.

