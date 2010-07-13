Consumer Reports' Brilliant PR Move: Trash The iPhone

The facts:



On the one hand, Consumer Reports says it can’t recommend the iPhone 4 because of antenna issues.

On the other hand, Consumer Reports says the iPhone 4 is the best smartphone on the market.

Our conclusions:

Sorry, this just doesn’t compute. The iPhone 4 is the best smartphone but you can’t recommend it? Please.

Clearly, Consumer Reports has discovered Apple bashing, even when it is perhaps disingenuous, is great linkbait.

(Disclaimer: We think Apple PR totally blew it on the antenna issue. At the first sign of trouble, Apple should have made those rubber bumpers that fix the problem free.)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.