Here's what Consumer Reports says are the most common problems plaguing the Tesla Model S

Nothing in life is perfect, including Tesla’s Model S all-electric sedan, apparently.

Despite receiving rave reviews for its performance from Consumer Reports just a few months ago, the publication pulled its recommendation of the Model S on Tuesday because of what it calls reliability issues.

Consumer Reports received 1,400 survey responses from Model S owners as part of its Annual Auto Reliability Survey, and from that data the organisation concluded that owning a Model S would provide a “worse-than-average” experience when it comes to problems and repairs.

So what exactly are the gripes that Tesla Model S gave to Consumer Reports?

According to the report, the most common complaint has to do with noises and is seemingly pretty minor. Specifically, owners said the sunroof and body of the car make rattling and squeaking sounds.

However, it’s worth noting that because Tesla’s electric engines are basically silent, other noises are likely more pronounced.

Other common issues reported include issues with the the drivetrain, power equipment, charging equipment, and the car’s 17-inch infotainment system, although the report didn’t delve into specific problems with each.

Some owners also said that the car’s retractable door handles also failed to work occasionally, essentially locking the driver out of the car.

Whatever inconvenience owners experienced seems to be canceled out by the fact that Tesla was extremely quick to respond and fix the problem.

The report states that almost all of the Tesla owners are overall very satisfied with their vehicle, with a whopping 97% saying that they would purchase the car again.

“Consumer Reports also found that customers rate Tesla service and loyalty as the best in the world. Close communication with our customers enables Tesla to receive input, proactively address issues, and quickly fix problems,” Tesla said in a statement to Business Insider Tuesday.

“Over-the-air software updates allow Tesla to diagnose and fix most bugs without the need to come in for service. In instances when hardware needs to be fixed, we strive to make it painless.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.