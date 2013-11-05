Consumer Reports Says These Are The Best Coffeemakers You Can Buy Right Now

For many coffee drinkers, getting that morning cup of joe is everything. But making quality coffee at home doesn’t have to come at a steep price, according to a

new rating in Consumer Reports.

The publication tested nearly 100 coffeemakers to compile their ratings, which were based on brew performance, convenience, and carafe handling. Brew performance was defined as the coffeemaker’s ability to reach 195 degrees to 205 degrees for five or six minutes. Carafes whose functions were clear and easy to handle also earned high marks.

Though the most highly recommended drip coffeemaker was the $US200 Cuisinart Crystal SCC-1000 Limited Edition Perfec Temp DCC-2800, the Mr. Coffee BVMC-SJX33GT earned the same performance rating and can be bought at a much more reasonable price of $US40. With an overall rating of 87 out of a possible 100, a similar Cuisinart model was second on the list, and at $US100, it was also much cheaper than the top-rated drip coffeemaker.

When it comes to pod coffeemakers, models from Nescafe’s Dolce Gusto line are probably the only ones worth buying. Models from that brand were the four most highly rated pod coffeemakers, each earning more than 70 points on the rating scale and costing less than $US200.

Keurig is one brand that was noticeably missing from the list, though its VUE model made an impressive showing with a score of 66 out of 100.

These are the top drip models:

1. Cuisinart Crystal SCC-1000 Limited Edition Perfec Temp ($200)

2. Cuisinart Perfec Temp DCC-2800 ($100)

3. Mr. Coffee BVMC-SJX33GT ($40)

4. Mr. Coffee BVMC-EHX33CP ($30)

5. Kalorik CM 38933 ($60)

These are the top pod models:

1. De’Longhi Nescafe Dolce Gusto Genio EDG455T ($130)

2. De’Longhi Nescafe Dolce Gusto Circolo ($150)

3. De’Longhi Nescafe Dolce Gusto Piccolo EDG200T ($100)

4. De’Longhi Nescafe Dolce Gusto Creativa Plus ($200)

5. Bosch Tassimo T55 ($170)

