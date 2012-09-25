Now Consumer Reports Is Trashing Apple's Maps

Photo: AP

Apple’s maps have come under heavy fire and now Consumer Reports is jumping in the fray.It says, “our GPS navigation team has put the application through a quick evaluation,” and while Apple’s maps feels like “a fresh, new product,” it “has much maturing to do before it can rival paid ($20-$40) apps from leading navigation companies, such as Garmin, Navigon, and TomTom.”



Here’s what Consumer Reports doesn’t like about Apple Maps:

“Maps does not have route preference settings, choices for avoidance preferences, exit guides, and lane assistance.”

“Apple touted that Maps would include a reality view, for realistically rendered guidance at major intersections, but we did not experience it in our journey across numerous major roads and highways. Also, the information provided to the driver is sparse.”

“The traffic information is conveyed in colours and a combination of solid and broken lines, much like how such information is presented by Google, to indicate levels of traffic congestion. We find this harder to read than with most other solutions, with the colours being muted and the lines faint.”

“We are disappointed with the lack of integration for controlling the iTunes library on the phone when navigating.”

“As a free application, Maps is definitely a welcomed addition to the iPhone universe, although at this moment, it does not compete well with established, third-party nav apps nor dedicated portable navigation devices.”

For what it’s worth, I’ve been using the Maps all weekend and I think they’re great. No subway integration is a slight pain, but the turn-by-turn worked very well in Brooklyn and Queens. The overall look of the maps is great and the Yelp integration is fantastic. I’m pretty happy with the Maps, but I want to do more thorough testing to see how it goes.

