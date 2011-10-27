Ford Gets Demolished In The Latest Consumer Reports Reliability Ratings

Photo: Flickr/morebuyless
Consumer Reports released its 2011 Annual Auto Survey yesterday, which uses subscribers’ experiences with more 1.3 million owned or leased vehicles to predict the reliability of 2012 models. Of the 28 major brands ranked, Ford took the biggest hit of “any major nameplate in the survey,” according to the report, sliding 10 spots to take 20th place this year.
The American automaker’s scores were partly dragged down by technical problems with the MyFordTouch and MyLincolnTouch dashboard control screens and issues with the new automated-manual transmission in the Fiesta and Focus.
Chrysler and Dodge, on the hand, fared much better this year, moving up 12 and 3 notches to take the No. 15 and No. 21 spots, respectively.
Japanese automakers locked up the top nine slots, led by Scion for the second year in a row.
Porsche dropped from a rank of #2 last year.
Best model: 911
Worst model: Cayenne
Audi retained the same ranking as last year.
Best model: A4
Worst model: Q5
Cadillac dropped from a rank of #19 last year.
Best model: CTS
Worst model: Escalade
Buick dropped from a rank of #18 last year.
Best model: Enclave
Worst model: LaCrosse
Mini improved from a rank of #25 last year.
Best model: Cooper Hatchback
Worst model: Cooper Clubman S
GMC dropped from a rank of #21 last year.
Best model: Sierra 1500
Worst model: Sierra 2500
Dodge improved from a rank of #24 last year.
Best model: calibre
Worst model: Ram 2500
Ford dropped from a rank of #10 last year.
Best model: Fusion Hybrid
Worst model: Edge
BMW improved from a rank of #23 last year.
Best model: X3
Worst model: 550i
Mercedes-Benz improved from a rank of #22 last year.
Best model: C-Class
Worst model: GL-Class
Chevrolet retained the same ranking as last year.
Best model: Volt
Worst model: Silverado 2500
Volkswagen retained the same ranking as last year.
Best model: Golf TDI
Worst model: Routan
Chrysler improved from a rank of #27 last year.
Best model: 200 Sedan
Worst model: Town & Country
Lincoln improved from a rank of #15 last year.
Best model: MKZ Hybrid
Worst model: MKX
Jeep improved from a rank of #20 last year.
Best model: Patriot
Worst model: Wrangler
Kia improved from a rank of #13 last year.
Best model: Optima
Worst model: Sedona
Hyundai retained the same ranking as last year.
Best model: Elantra Wagon
Worst model: Santa Fe
Volvo dropped from a rank of #8 last year.
Best model: C70
Worst model: XC90
Nissan improved from a rank of #14 last year.
Best model: Titan
Worst model: Z
Subaru dropped from a rank of #7 last year.
Best model: Forester
Worst model: Tribeca
Infiniti dropped from a rank of #5 last year.
Best model: QX56
Worst model: G Convertible
Toyota retained the same ranking as last year.
Best model: Highlander
Worst model: Sienna
Honda dropped from a rank of #4 last year.
Best model: CR-Z
Worst model: Odyssey
Mazda improved from a rank of #12 last year.
Best model: MX-5 Miata
Worst model: CX-9
Acura retained the same ranking as last year.
Best model: TL
Worst model: TSX
Lexus improved from a rank of #9 last year.
Best model: CT 200h
Worst model: IS Convertible
Scion retained the same ranking as last year.
Best model: xD
Worst model: xB
