Ford Gets Demolished In The Latest Consumer Reports Reliability Ratings

Photo: Flickr/morebuyless

Consumer Reports released its 2011 Annual Auto Survey yesterday, which uses subscribers’ experiences with more 1.3 million owned or leased vehicles to predict the reliability of 2012 models. Of the 28 major brands ranked, Ford took the biggest hit of “any major nameplate in the survey,” according to the report, sliding 10 spots to take 20th place this year.



The American automaker’s scores were partly dragged down by technical problems with the MyFordTouch and MyLincolnTouch dashboard control screens and issues with the new automated-manual transmission in the Fiesta and Focus.

Chrysler and Dodge, on the hand, fared much better this year, moving up 12 and 3 notches to take the No. 15 and No. 21 spots, respectively.

Japanese automakers locked up the top nine slots, led by Scion for the second year in a row.

