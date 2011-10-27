Ford Gets Demolished In The Latest Consumer Reports Reliability Ratings

Consumer Reports released its 2011 Annual Auto Survey yesterday, which uses subscribers’ experiences with more 1.3 million owned or leased vehicles to predict the reliability of 2012 models. Of the 28 major brands ranked, Ford took the biggest hit of “any major nameplate in the survey,” according to the report, sliding 10 spots to take 20th place this year.

The American automaker’s scores were partly dragged down by technical problems with the MyFordTouch and MyLincolnTouch dashboard control screens and issues with the new automated-manual transmission in the Fiesta and Focus.  

Chrysler and Dodge, on the hand, fared much better this year, moving up 12 and 3 notches to take the No. 15 and No. 21 spots, respectively. 

Japanese automakers locked up the top nine slots, led by Scion for the second year in a row.   

#28 (Least reliable) Jaguar

Jaguar was not on the list last year.

Best model: XJ

Worst model: XF

#27 Porsche

Porsche dropped from a rank of #2 last year.

Best model: 911

Worst model: Cayenne

#26 Audi

Audi retained the same ranking as last year.

Best model: A4

Worst model: Q5

#25 Cadillac

Cadillac dropped from a rank of #19 last year.

Best model: CTS

Worst model: Escalade

#24 Buick

Buick dropped from a rank of #18 last year.

Best model: Enclave

Worst model: LaCrosse

#23 Mini

Mini improved from a rank of #25 last year.

Best model: Cooper Hatchback

Worst model: Cooper Clubman S

#22 GMC

GMC dropped from a rank of #21 last year.

Best model: Sierra 1500

Worst model: Sierra 2500

#21 Dodge

Dodge improved from a rank of #24 last year.

Best model: calibre

Worst model: Ram 2500

#20 Ford

Ford dropped from a rank of #10 last year.

Best model: Fusion Hybrid

Worst model: Edge

#19 BMW

BMW improved from a rank of #23 last year.

Best model: X3

Worst model: 550i

#18 Mercedes-Benz

Mercedes-Benz improved from a rank of #22 last year.

Best model: C-Class

Worst model: GL-Class

#17 Chevrolet

Chevrolet retained the same ranking as last year.

Best model: Volt

Worst model: Silverado 2500

#16 Volkswagen

Volkswagen retained the same ranking as last year.

Best model: Golf TDI

Worst model: Routan

#15 Chrysler

Chrysler improved from a rank of #27 last year.

Best model: 200 Sedan

Worst model: Town & Country

#14 Lincoln

Lincoln improved from a rank of #15 last year.

Best model: MKZ Hybrid

Worst model: MKX

#13 Jeep

Jeep improved from a rank of #20 last year.

Best model: Patriot

Worst model: Wrangler

#12 Kia

Kia improved from a rank of #13 last year.

Best model: Optima

Worst model: Sedona

#11 Hyundai

Hyundai retained the same ranking as last year.

Best model: Elantra Wagon

Worst model: Santa Fe

#10 Volvo

Volvo dropped from a rank of #8 last year.

Best model: C70

Worst model: XC90

#9 Nissan

Nissan improved from a rank of #14 last year.

Best model: Titan

Worst model: Z

#8 Subaru

Subaru dropped from a rank of #7 last year.

Best model: Forester

Worst model: Tribeca

#7 Infiniti

Infiniti dropped from a rank of #5 last year.

Best model: QX56

Worst model: G Convertible

#6 Toyota

Toyota retained the same ranking as last year.

Best model: Highlander

Worst model: Sienna

#5 Honda

Honda dropped from a rank of #4 last year.

Best model: CR-Z

Worst model: Odyssey

#4 Mazda

Mazda improved from a rank of #12 last year.

Best model: MX-5 Miata

Worst model: CX-9

#3 Acura

Acura retained the same ranking as last year.

Best model: TL

Worst model: TSX

#2 Lexus

Lexus improved from a rank of #9 last year.

Best model: CT 200h

Worst model: IS Convertible

#1 (most reliable) Scion

Scion retained the same ranking as last year.

Best model: xD

Worst model: xB

