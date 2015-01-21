Consumer Reports Says That These Are The 10 Best Cars Made In America

These days the automotive industry is truly global. As a result, it’s increasingly difficult to categorically define a car as “made in America.”

Is a Chinese-built Chevy a American car?

How about a Volkswagen from Tennessee?

For those looking for a car made here in the good ole’ U. S. of A, Consumer Reports has put together a list of the 10 American-built cars that performed the best in the magazine’s tests.

“For this list, we focused on the vehicles that scored highest in our road tests that are built in the USA — meaning assembled in the lower 48 states,” Consumer Reports senior editor Gordon Hard wrote. “Further, we emphasised choices that use domestic engines and transmissions.”

Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Assembly location: Bowling Green, Kentucky Why it's on the list: The latest generation of America's most famous sports car is fastest and most refined version to date. Consumer Reports praised the Vette for its ability to deliver 'ferocious acceleration, precise handling, and excellent braking, all for thousands less than such high-performance competitors as the Porsche 911.' The magazine notes that the Corvette Stingray's 7-speed manual gearbox is actually assembled in Mexico. However, the model's available eight-speed GM-design automatic is made in Toledo, Ohio. Chevrolet Traverse Assembly location: Delta Township/Lansing, Michigan Why it's on the list: The magazine praised the 8-seat SUV for its agile handling and secure driving dynamics. Consumer Reports notes that not only was the Traverse assembled in Michigan, the SUV's V6 engine and six-speed automatic transmission are also Michigan-built. Toyota Highlander Assembly location: Princeton, Indiana Why it's on the list: Consumer Reports lauded the Toyota for being able to seat up to eight passengers and prasied its responsive handling, steady ride, and comfortable interior. The magazine noted that the Indiana-assembled Highlander comes with a West Virginia-built V6 engine. Acura MDX Assembly location: Lincoln, Alabama Why it's on the list: Consumer Reports calls the MDX luxury SUV Acura's hallmark vehicle. The magazine praised the MDX for being easy to live with and offering quite a driving experience. The folks at CR also liked the silky smooth 3.5-liter V6 engine. Like most Hondas products, the MDX comes with an Ohio-built powertrain. Honda Accord Assembly location: Marysville, Ohio Why it's on the list: The Honda Accord has been one of America's most popular sedans for the past three decades. Consumer Reports gave props to the Accord for its great road-test scores, reliability, and fuel economy. Like the MDX, the Ohio-assembled Accord is powered by 4 and 6-cylinder engines from Honda's Anna, Ohio engine plant. Toyota Camry Assembly location: Georgetown, Kentucky/ Lafayette, Indiana Why it's on the list: Consumer Reports found the always-popular Camry to be well made, comfortable, and good to drive. The US-built Camry comes with a 4-cylinder engines built in Alabama, and V-6 motors made in Kentucky. Toyota Avalon Assembly location: Georgetown, Kentucky Why it's on the list: Consumer Reports calls Toyota's flagship Avalon sedan quiet, stylish, and luxurious. The magazine praised the big sedan for its high-quality interior and high class feel. The Kentucky-built Avalon comes equipped with engines from West Virginia. Chevrolet Impala Assembly location: Detroit/Hamtramck, Michigan Why it's on the list: According to Consumer Reports, the Chevy Impala is one of the highest rated vehicles on the road today. The magazine offers breathless praise for the Chevy's spacious cabin, engaging driving experience, and comfortable ride. Although the V6 variant is assembled in Canada, the 4-cylinder Impala is built in GM's Hamtramck plant in Michigan, with transmissions from nearby Warren. Honda Odyssey Assembly location: Lincoln, Alabama Why it's on the list: The Honda Odyssey is perhaps the finest minivan on the market today. Consumer Reports lauded the ever practical family hauler for its clever packaging, smooth ride, and responsive handling. Like the Acura MDX, the Odyssey is assembled in Alabama. Powertrains come from Ohio. Tesla Model S Assembly location: Fremont, California Why it's on the list: The Tesla Model S is the highest rated vehicle in the history the publication. Consumer Reports simply loved the Model S's thrilling performance, great handling, and versatile seating arrangement. Elon Musk's baby is assembled at GM/Toyota's former NUMMI facility in Fremont, California -- now known as the 'Tesla Factory.' Here's are the coolest new cars in Motown.... DON'T MISS: 24 Awesome Cars You Can't Miss At The Detroit Auto Show

