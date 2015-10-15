US inflation fell as expected in September

The consumer price index fell as expected in September.

CPI fell 0.2% in September compared to the previous month, and was flat year-on-year.

But excluding food and energy, “core” CPI rose 0.2% month-on-month, and rose 1.9% year-on-year.

The energy and gasoline indexes fell sharply, while the indexes for food, and everything excluding food and energy, rose in September.

Economists had estimated that the reading on inflation fell 0.2% month-on-month, and -0.1% year-on-year.

“Core” CPI was expected at 0.1% month-on-month, and 1.8% year-on-year, according to Bloomberg.

More to come …

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.