US inflation fell as expected in September

Akin Oyedele

The consumer price index fell as expected in September.

CPI fell 0.2% in September compared to the previous month, and was flat year-on-year.

But excluding food and energy, “core” CPI rose 0.2% month-on-month, and rose 1.9% year-on-year.

The energy and gasoline indexes fell sharply, while the indexes for food, and everything excluding food and energy, rose in September.

Economists had estimated that the reading on inflation fell 0.2% month-on-month, and -0.1% year-on-year.

“Core” CPI was expected at 0.1% month-on-month, and 1.8% year-on-year, according to Bloomberg.

Screen Shot 2015 10 15 at 8.34.39 AMBLS

More to come …

NOW WATCH: How Sun Tzu’s ‘The Art Of War’ can help you conquer Wall Street

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.